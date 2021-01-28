Seahawks’ Chad Wheeler Arrested For Domestic Violence Stemming From Girlfriend Not Bowing Down To Him

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Last week, the Seattle Seahawks made headlines when a member of their staff was arrested on child pornography charges after being caught in a sting operation with thousands of images. Right after that situation ended with him in a jail cell where he belongs, the Seahawks already have another situation attached to their name.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

A member of the OL, Chad Wheeler, was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence. According to TMZ, police actually arrived to witness the aftermath of the incident.

“Cops in the report say they were told the altercation began after the woman refused to bow to the NFL player. Cops say that’s when Wheeler allegedly grabbed the woman, threw her on the bed, and choked her until she was unconscious. According to the report, when the woman regained consciousness, Wheeler said, “Wow you’re alive?” Cops say that’s when the woman locked herself into the bathroom to call for help.”

In the police report, it was noted that Wheeler wasn’t cooperating with the police, which ultimately led to his arrest. Words cannot paint the picture of the damage he has done, so friends of the victim uploaded images of her injuries to social media–which will leave you speechless. The woman is said to be his girlfriend.

*GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING*

Crazy that I ain’t heard nothing about this and it happened over 24 hours ago… pic.twitter.com/cahZcbbqGN — J.J. McGee (@RomeTheTrainer_) January 27, 2021

The Seahawks released a statement on Monday night following the shocking news, stating:

“We are aware of the situation and still gathering information.”

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

SEE ALSO: Chloe Bailey Celebrates Hitting 1 Million Followers With A Sexy #SilhouetteChallenge Video

SEE ALSO: Ashanti Reveals What She Was REALLY Doing On Her Phone During Keyshia Cole Verzuz Battle [WATCH]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Seahawks’ Chad Wheeler Arrested For Domestic Violence Stemming From Girlfriend Not Bowing Down To Him was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On Power 107.5: