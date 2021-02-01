Popeyes is Dropping These Items from the Menu

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The menu at Popeyes is switching up! According to theTakeoutside your trip to Popeyes will be a tad bit different, there will no longer be any cajun rice or any green beans.

Although social media is not here for it, it seems the company has taken a listen to what their guest are saying. A statement was released from the company stating they are always looking to here of the feedback form their guest.

They have other delicious items on the menu like red beans and rice, mash and gravy, and other, just no more of the cajun rice, or green beans.

I myself never ordered either of the items that are now unavailable.

Fans left their condolences on the shade room post.