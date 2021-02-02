LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Ryan Coogler Inks Disney Deal for Wakanda TV Series

Wakanda forever! Forever ever? Forever ever?

Looks like it! Congratulations to 34-year-old writer and director, Ryan Coogler. He just inked an all new five year TV deal with The Walt Disney Company. While we don’t have many details on the Wakanda TV Series they did share that it will be “based in the Kingdom of Wakanda.”

I guess that’s all we need to know for now! This announcement calls for a little extra celebration of Black History Month!

Aside from the Wakanda series, Coogler is also working on “Black Panther 2,” which is slated to be released July 8, 2022.

CARDI B ANNOUNCES NEW MUSIC COMING FRIDAY!

Welp, you guessed it! Bardi Gang about to go all the way up all 2021! Starting this Friday! The Bronx Grammy winning rapper, Cardi took to her IG with the big news!

“My new single ‘UP’ drops this Friday! LETS GOOOOOO! #Up.”

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Ryan Coogler Inks Disney Deal for Wakanda TV Series was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On Power 107.5: