LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

As COVID-19 continues to affect so many people, it looks like New York is working on a way to continue to spread the message with a new COVID-19 public health campaign.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Beginning on February 12, New Yorkers are going to be hearing a lot more from Jadakiss. According to Complex, “he will be joining the likes of 20 iconic voices participating in the campaign with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s new campaign made in collaboration with Nicolas Heller, also known as @NewYorkNico.”

Jadakiss to Voice Coronavirus PSA for New York Subways and Buses was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On Power 107.5: