Laurence Fishburne To Receive Lifetime Achievement Award

A congratulations is in order for actor Laurence Fishburne. The actor, who has starred movies like The Matrix  and The Color Purple will be receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award at the SCAD aTVfest. 

Fishburne  will becomes  the second actor to receive the award from the Savannah College of Art and Design. Phylicia Rashad was the first in 2013. The festival  is held in Georgia  and will take place February 4th through 6th.

Congratulations Laurence.

 

