The Family Hustle Suspends Productions as Sexual Abuse Rumors get Worse

The Family Hustle has suspended production since the rumors swirling around the lives of Tiny, and Tip are getting much worse. Few weeks back an EX family friend claimed that Tip pulled a gun on her pointed it at her head in front of her children, she also alleged that the couple sexually abused herself and other women.

Since then a number of women have come forward stating that they have also been abused and forced to take drugs while at the Harris home.

The Harris family are taking these accusations seriously,things are coming to a halt.

@Deadline reports the show had been shooting its fourth season in Atlanta since December.

While T.I. and Tiny have denied the allegations on multiple occasions, the fallout continues for the couple, who have been accused of sexual abuse, trafficking, drugging and coercing women.

As I say innocent until proven guilty.

Courtesy the Deadline.