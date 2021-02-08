LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

One of Rap’s greatest minds is expanding his reach. Westside Gunn has announced he is opening a brick and mortar boutique in his hometown.

As spotted on Hypebeast the Griselda Records honcho is gearing up to open up his own art gallery in Buffalo, New York. Called Buffalo Kids, it will be located at the Walden Galleria, the city’s largest destination mall for shopping, dining, and entertainment. This flagship location will not only sell collectibles but also his Fashion Rebel merchandise and limited-edition collaborations with other brands including Nike.

He took to social media to make the announcement. “This is one of the most exciting times of my life. Growing up in Buffalo, Walden Galleria has always been the premier shopping center. At age 14, I started designing clothing and I’ve always been taught the sky’s the limit,” he wrote. “I wanted to bring a lifestyle brand for the people and give them the highest quality garments at a high fashion designer level. I breathe art and this will give the city something to be proud of. I will do my best to provide experiences the town has never seen before. Thank you for supporting Griselda and now, I present to you, Buffalo Kids.”

Buffalo Kids is 1,320 square feet large and is located on the lower level of the shopping center near Starbucks. The store is set to open in March 2021.

Photo: Houseparty/Harris Freeman

WWCD: Westside Gunn Is Opening An Art Gallery In Buffalo was originally published on hiphopwired.com

