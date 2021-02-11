Gorilla Glue Girl Has her Hair Back, After Undergoing Surgery!!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The Louisiana woman who went viral for using the gorilla glue adhesive on her hair is happy and choked up when she was able to run her fingers through her hair again.

Jessica underwent surgery in Beverly Hills while under a light anesthesia. Dr. Michael Obeng the director of plastic MiKO Plastic Surgery, told the New York Post, that “The surgery went well.”

A procedure that would cost around more than $12,000 dollars is what he did for free, after seeing the woman in so much pain on IG, he just wanted to reach out and help. It was a four hour procedure but Tessica is able to run her hands through her hair again, she was prepared to wear wigs for the rest of her life!