Momlinneal How to Balance Work Life and Being a Single Mom

If anyone knows about having to balance work along with having to balance being a mom, it would be me. I am thankful that I am in a position to work from home, and I can also care for my two children. One is in remote learning and the other is pulling himself up on anything that he can find.

So how do I deal with working and caring of them? Well honestly there is no easy way to balance work life and being a single mother. But preparing myself for the next day comes in handy.

Planning ahead has been a major key in keeping my life with work and mommying in order.

These other TIPS may come in handy and help you out:

Give yourself a break Say YES to support Focus on quality time together Carve out time for yourself Give yourself grace and patience

What are some tips you’d like to share with other Momlinneals?