Momlinneal How to Balance Work Life and Being a Single Mom

If anyone knows about having to balance work along with having to balance being a mom, it would be me. I am thankful that I am in a position to work from home, and I can also care for my two children. One is in remote learning and the other is pulling himself up on anything that he can find.
So how do I deal with working and caring of them? Well honestly there is no easy way to balance work life and being a single mother. But preparing myself for the next day comes in handy.
Planning ahead has been a major key in keeping my life with work and mommying in order.
These other TIPS may come in handy and help you out:
- Give yourself a break
- Say YES to support
- Focus on quality time together
- Carve out time for yourself
- Give yourself grace and patience
What are some tips you’d like to share with other Momlinneals?