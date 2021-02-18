Lebron James Putting an Album Together!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The King can never lose, at least when it comes to the business ventures that he decide to pursue. Yup King James is onto another project and this time it includes MUSIC. He has a passion for music that moves him, and music that tells a story.

So he is going to put out an album, but you won’t catch him rapping on the album however he’s well connected and has friends who are rappers. For now you can say that he’s going to produce a an album!

He hopped on IG to speak out loud about it and of course fans went crazy.

What artists should he have on the album?