An Unexpected Pair: Barack Obama & Bruce Springsteen Launch New Podcast Together

Former President Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen team up for latest podcast “Renegades: Born in the USA” on Spotify Monday (February 22). Obama has become a blossoming content creator following his presidency after launching his own production company, Higher Ground, with his wife Michelle Obama. His latest project is this podcast featuring an unexpected friend in rockstar, Bruce Springsteen.

From the outside looking in, Obama, a lawyer and politician from Hawaii, and Springsteen, a rockstar from New Jersey, may appear to be an unlikely pair, but Barack Obama assures the people that they have more in common than you might think.

“But over the years, what we’ve found is that we’ve got a shared sensibility,” he says to The New York Times. “About work, about family and about America. In our own ways, Bruce and I have been on parallel journeys trying to understand this country that’s given us both so much.”

The new podcast duo sat down for a few days to have conversations for the eight-episode podcast in a converted farmhouse on Springsteen’s property. On the first episode, they discussed why they felt like outsiders as children, and of course the conversation shifted to what has been the centering thought throughout America since its’ inception – race. The pair met on Obama’s campaign trail in 2008, and they have since formed an extensive friendship sharing in a number of deeply rooted conversations in private. Now, for the first time ever, Higher Ground and Spotify invite listeners to join in on their intimate and expansive discussions. “Renegades” will feature a wide range of topics from fatherhood, marriage and the state of our nation. Obama and Springsteen introduced their joint venture with two episodes, the first titled “Outsiders: An Unlikely Friendship.” Obama reflects on the strife caused by the pandemic and racial injustice in America and how the country can “find our way back to a more unifying story,” he says.

