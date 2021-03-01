CLOSE
New Albany Swimming Team Wins Division, State Title

Congratulations is in order for New Albany swim team, that just picked up a division win. According to the Columbus Dispatch, and thisweeksnews there was one race that separated the New Albany girls swimming team from their first state championship this past Friday.

You would think this would add to the nerves and pressure on the girls, but that was not the case. New Albany finished the meet just as strong as they started, winning 400 freestyle relay in 3 minutes, 24.65 seconds. This put them more than two seconds ahead Hudson, allowing them to clinch the championship.

Big Win for New Albany!! Congratulations ladies, keep it up!

