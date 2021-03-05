Uoma Beauty Just Launched The Black Magic ‘Coming 2 America’ Collection And It’s Dope AF

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

More than 3 decades later, a new generation will get to experience the magical (and mythical) land of Zamunda. Back in 1988, we watch Prince Akeem find his wife during a voyage to Queens, NY. Thirty three years later he is returning back to the diverse borough to bring his first born son back to his native home land.

Coming 2 America sequel comes a collaboration that pays homage to the true beauty of African culture. Launching today is Uoma Beauty’s Black Magic Coming 2 America Collection. In a press release the brand says, “The collection, which has a particular focus on the eyes, draws from African royalty from all over the continent, from the Fulani tribe in Nigeria, Niger, and Chad to the Ndebele all the way to the ultra-modern and colorful Aso Ebi/Aso Oke culture.” With the excitement of thesequel comes a collaboration that pays homage to the true beauty of African culture. Launching today is Uoma Beauty’s Black Magic Coming 2 America Collection. In a press release the brand says, “The collection, which has a particular focus on the eyes, draws from African royalty from all over the continent, from the Fulani tribe in Nigeria, Niger, and Chad to the Ndebele all the way to the ultra-modern and colorful Aso Ebi/Aso Oke culture.”

On the Uoma Beauty brand’s Instagram post they wrote, “This LIMITED EDITION 9 piece Royal Edit, Black Magic #Coming2AmericaCollection will leave you ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

This collection is our most personal to date as we pay homage to our beloved continent #Africa and take you through a journey and showcase true African Royalty, With pride we tell the stories of our ancestors that have been long forgotten. A story of Opulence, Courage, Resilience, Heritage and Pride. It’s our ode to the Black Skinned Beauty for she is the Mother of all Beauty. Thank you to all of the amazing collaborators that brought this to life.”

The 9-piece collection includes: The Royal Heir-Tage Color Palette, a 10-pan palette with each shade named after queens of ancient Africa; a Coming 2 America Mini Color Palette in “Good Morning Zamunda” and in “Queen To Be”; three pigmented lipsticks; an eyeliner; and a three-pan highlighter palette. What makes this collection that much doper, is the creative team that helped pull it all together. The makeup looks were created by Sir John, styling was done by Zerina Akers, and the campaign was captured by Trevor Stuurman.

You can shop the UOMA Beauty Black Magic Coming 2 America Collection on uomabeauty.com, ultabeauty.com, nordstrom.com, walmart.com, and beautylish.com. Stream Coming 2 America today on Amazon Prime Video.

DON’T MISS…

Here’s A Sneak Peak At The Fashion From The Highly Anticipated ‘Coming 2 America’ Sequel

Vanessa Calloway Believes Colorism Contributed To Her Role In ‘Coming to America’

Uoma Beauty Just Launched The Black Magic ‘Coming 2 America’ Collection And It’s Dope AF was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Power 107.5: