Twitter to Work on an Unsend Button!

Its about time that twitter is looking to have an “undo send” timer for tweets.

Im not sure why took the team of Jim Dorsey so long but sooner than late you may be able to unsound the tweets that have a grammatical error, or you said some really messed up things and you want to un send it.

Twitter is working on “Undo Send” timer for tweets pic.twitter.com/nS0kuijPK0 — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) March 5, 2021

According to Mashable a timer will come into play once a user hits send on a tweet, and for five to six seconds, you’re abel to hit undo on your tweets.

A twitter spokes person confirmed to Mashable that this feature is being tested out.

ARE YOU READY FOR THIS FEATURE?