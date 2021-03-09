A Bearded And Grilled Up Kofi Siriboe Is Doja Cat’s ‘Streets’ Man Candy And Twitter Is In Its Feelings

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Kofi Siriboe needs no introduction. We’ve been praising his chocolatey goodness since his debut on Ava Duvernay’s Queen Sugar and his memorable appearance in Girl’s Trip (think: grapefruit).

Kofi stars as Doja Cat‘s eye candy in the artistic new visuals for her song Streets and Black Twitter has feelings about it…lusty feelings.

KOFI SIRIBOE MY GOODNESS pic.twitter.com/WYInBXP0lh — alex (@enctrI) March 9, 2021

doja in the streets video: like you 😉😘

kofi siriboe: pic.twitter.com/Ese3uWGCBX — orpheˣ (@orphrry) March 9, 2021

Street rose to popularity as the soundtrack to the #silhouettechallenge so it makes sense Doja would use the video to pay homage to the viral moment that greatly contributed to the songs success. But one of the more talked about scenes from the creative project comes when Doja plays a sexy spider scaling her web to devour her prey, which happens to be a bearded and grilled up Kofi.

Doja continues to push the limits of her artistry with her boundless creativity. She recently appeared on a 3D cover of V Magazine in a trippy shoot by 3D artist Jason Ebeyer and photographer/filmmaker Steven Klein.

“I didn’t know, also, that “Streets” would be doing well right now, of all times. I loved Streets and for it to blow up on TikTok a few weeks ago is completely out of my expectations,” she said, in the interview for the glossy with Sza, about Streets blowing up on Tik Tok. “That’s my favorite song off that album. And I’ve been saying “Won’t Bite” is my favorite song but “Streets” is truly my favorite.”

Sis, it’s our favorite too!

kofi siriboe in the streets music video pic.twitter.com/3PSdQXfQRC — dominique🏄🏽‍♀️ (@DomiVino) March 9, 2021

NOT DOJA GETTING KOFI FINE ASS FOR THE STREETS VIDEO OMG pic.twitter.com/KIU6lmhcZR — Janet 🥀 (@nostalgiaonfilm) March 9, 2021

In other Doja news, she recently collaborated with Saweetie on the female anthem Best Friend, another track she bodied.

Doja is a visionary and we’re here to watch her rise!

RELATED STORIES:

INSTADAILY: Kofi Siriboe’s Melanin Is Giving Us Chocolate Fever

Saweetie And Doja Cat Are The Best Friends We Didn’t Know We Needed

A Bearded And Grilled Up Kofi Siriboe Is Doja Cat’s ‘Streets’ Man Candy And Twitter Is In Its Feelings was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Power 107.5: