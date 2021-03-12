Fenty Hair by Rihanna May be on the Way!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

After having her lingerie line hit the value of $1 Bllion dollars last month it seems that Rihanna now has other plans up her sleeve for even more. According to the jasminebrand.com Rihanna is looking to add another Fenty brand, this time it is hair!

A list of what she already has on her Fenty line are, Fenty Skin, Fenty Beauty, Savage X Fenty, and possibly launching Fenty Hair.

Roraj Trade LLC, filed for a trademark on March 3, for Fenty Hair, which list a things of relaxing, styling, waving products, ad straightening. Other things would be covered in the trademark as well.

fenty hair, fenty skin, fenty beauty… not rihanna taking over the entire beauty industry. she’s not playing pic.twitter.com/lM1xVcXHS5 — knee ❦ (@thickannawhore) March 10, 2021

FENTY HAIR IS COMING?! FENTY… HAIR?! pic.twitter.com/Ijijzoznmx — W. De Vandamme ✨ (@whitneybree_) March 10, 2021

