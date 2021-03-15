Tiffany Haddish Reacts to being called Nicki Minaj of Comedy

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

I am so happy for my girl Tiffany Haddish who just won her first Grammy for Best Comedy Album, “Black Mitzvah!”

Tiffany Haddish isn’t a fan when it comes to being compared to Nicki Minaj. There is audio that has surfaced where you can hear Tiffany responding to someone making the comparison on a Club House app.

She was referred to being the Nicki Minaj of Comedy.

Tiffany said “Unlike Nicki I treat everybody with respect and dignity.”

So it is evident theres some sort of rift between the two girls but not clear as to exactly what it is.

What are your thoughts on Tiffany comments?