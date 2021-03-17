The Flockas Talk New Season of Their Hit Show, What Waka Really Meant By Him Cheating Made Tammy “Better” + More!

QuickSilva and Dominique Da Diva got a chance to get the inside scoop on the new season of Waka Flocka and Tammy Rivera‘s reality show; ‘Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka’. The second season is set to air, Thursday, March 18, 2021, at 9pm on WE tv. This season you can expect to see their daughter, Charlie being more open and in front of the camera, if you got a chance to watch the show last season you know this is major! Let’s just say, Charlie may be the star of the show this season, Tammy says the viewers will be “shocked”. In the first season, viewers were able to see Tammy and her mother-in-law Deb Atney’s, relationship evolve. Diva asked about their relationship this season; Tammy says, “I don’t think we can get any closer than we already are”. We all know, Ms. Deb really wants more grandchildren, so we’ll just have to wait and see if her wish will be granted. Diva and Quick talk infidelity with Tammy and she was able to offer advice for any woman who is experiencing the same thing. Tammy says she’s planning on releasing more music so we can definitely expect to hear some of that this season.
Be sure to tune in to the new season of ‘Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka’, Thursday, March 18, 2021, on WE tv!
To get more of The Flockas, check out the full interview below:
Jordyn Woods Entered The #BussItChallenge Chat, Karl-Anthony Towns & Twitter Approves
1.
1 of 15
God is Good 😌 pic.twitter.com/Ud0PSVX2eH— Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) January 26, 2021
2.
2 of 15
Mannnnn Jordyn Woods video lawd 😫🥴 pic.twitter.com/f8r9TVidNs— It's H🥃⚜ (@Stang5_0Gang) January 26, 2021
3.
3 of 15
Jordyn Woods buss it challenge. Her ass bouncing to the back of her neck. Delete before my man sees— a baking hun 👩🏾🍳 (@gyaldemshnicker) January 26, 2021
4.
4 of 15
Tristan when he finds out that Jordyn Woods made a Buss it video pic.twitter.com/zCDC51WHAj— Tax Evasion Expert (@Bread_God_) January 26, 2021
5.
5 of 15
I still think about how the Kardashians tried to cancel Jordyn Woods and it back fired pic.twitter.com/6wTWBZ0wQz— Didi🌻 (@_didilulu) January 26, 2021
6.6 of 15
7.
7 of 15
Jordyn Woods booty got a 40 inch vertical dawg that mf was jumpin— 🐅Tiger Goods 🐅 (@tigergoods15) January 26, 2021
8.
8 of 15
All niggas at Jordyn Woods bussit challenge😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/MJewieVIcf— ILoveUIDoriU (@freak_cheerios) January 26, 2021
9.
9 of 15
Jordyn Woods downstairs neighbors when she did the buss it challenge pic.twitter.com/H9Y0RKCuRq— Dwayne (@DwayneWayne25) January 26, 2021
10.
10 of 15
Jordyn Woods' ass really bounced up past her neck and gave the top of her head a high five on that buss it challenge video. Omg!!! pic.twitter.com/Hd0qE3hMH2— Kenny M (@kennaymart) January 26, 2021
11.
11 of 15
Jordyn Woods finally did the bussit challenge. What a mighty God we serve pic.twitter.com/ioWWsXnXi0— Put the rest of Ben 10 on Hulu already damn ➐ (@Almighty___Alex) January 26, 2021
12.
12 of 15
my girl mad at me for watching the jordyn woods buss it challenge pic.twitter.com/d85QCbKbN1— shoob💫 (@subi_lawal14) January 26, 2021
13.
13 of 15
Jordyn Woods just did the buss it challenge.— kd. 📸✨ (@____justkd) January 26, 2021
That thang is thangin, thangingly
14.
14 of 15
tristan texting jordyn woods after seeing her buss it challenge pic.twitter.com/k80nQR2A8o— 𝓒𝓮𝓵𝓮𝓫 𝓢𝓹𝓪𝓶 💰 (@CelebrityFasho4) January 26, 2021
15.
15 of 15
Jordyn Woods just resurrected the Buss It Challenge after Chloe Bailey killed it and I am pleased! pic.twitter.com/f6cys3NPuf— Fuck Daniel Cameron (@ilaugh_last2) January 26, 2021
