Hip Hop Spot: Soulja Boy Reacts to Drake Thanking Bow Wow + Kanye West Becomes The Richest Black Man in US History [WATCH]

Headkrack​ has the breakdown on how Kanye West is officially the richest Black man in America, why Soulja Boy is mad at Drake, & it seems like everyone but Lore’l and Angie Ange are here for the Justice League Snyder Cut.

Drake shouted out Bow Wow after making history with three hits on the Billboard charts and Soulja Boy is upset. Ice Cube is making his way to being on black people’s good side again. Hear these stories and more in the Hip Hop Spot.

