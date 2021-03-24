Biden Will Cancel $1 Billion in Student Debt for Defrauded Borrowers

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

So some student loans debts are going to be forgiven only if they were defrauded by the university or college.

This means that colleges that lied about things such as their job placement numbers, or the amount a person leaving that college would make, are going to have their loans forgiven. As for now 75,000 student loan borrowers are up for this sort of student debt relief.

Well what about other borrowers such as myself who has 38,000 in student loan debt from the Department of Education. According to CNN the Biden administration is still working on cancelling 10,000 in student loan debt per borrower. Until that goes into legislation, if it ever does, those who have federal student loan debt have up until October 1st to carry on without making a payment.

I need that $10,000 forgiven Joe!

