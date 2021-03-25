CLOSE
Miami Heat Plans To Have “Vaccinated Only” Sections At Home Games For Vaccinated Fans

The higher-ups who run the Miami Heat organization are doing something innovative to appeal to fans who are fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 pandemic. According to ESPN, beginning April 1, fans who have received their full dosage of vaccine and have their cards to prove so will be allowed to sit in the lower bowl of American Airlines Arena where they can be much closer to the players and the action. Masks will still be a requirement but the social distancing policy will be very lax. 

The Heat are the first NBA franchise to implement this policy and will be very interesting to see which teams follow suit. This serves as quite the reward for a city that hasn’t seemed to give a f**k about COVID-19 when you consider the spring break scenes that we witnessed on South Beach this past weekend. Guess time will tell if everything remains safe for patrons and players.

“You’re already getting a sense that things are starting to change and go in a much more positive direction,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said.” Just the environment in our building, I remember those first couple games we had at the beginning of the year when there was literally nobody here, that was an eerie experience.”

Those who wish to partake in this experience will enter the property from a separate entrance and will be required to show their ID along with their official CDC vaccine card showing that they have been vaccinated for at least 14 days prior.

Teams are encouraged to set up “vaccinated only” concessions and bathrooms to avoid comingling with potential COVID carriers. Looks like we’re slowly getting back to whatever version of normal we can return to.

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

Miami Heat Plans To Have “Vaccinated Only” Sections At Home Games For Vaccinated Fans  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

