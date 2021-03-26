Dani Leigh has Fans Worried After Cryptic Message

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The singer Dani Leigh leaves fan a tad bit worried after posting a message to her social media stating that she doesn’t want to be here anymore.

All of this comes after she mentions the hit series show Snowfall on FX, and how she just can’t seem to get into it, asking fans is she the only one. Amid Joseph who plays Uncle Jerome on the show quickly responded with its a Black Thing you wouldn’t understand.

Her twitter has since then been deactivated, according to the jasmine brand.com Dani Leigh tells fans that she doesn’t want to be here anymore, and she cry almost every other day.

If you asked me I ‘d jus say its all hormones, because sis is definitely pregnant carrying Da Babys baby!

Hopefully she feels better! Below is their song they have together