Rapper NLE Choppa has been arrested on ta number of charges and judging from his mugshot he is not too upset about it. According to thejasminebrand.com he NLE Choppa was arrested and taken into custody in Florida and being charged with burglary, carrying a concealed firearm,possession of Xanax, possession of marijuana.

His and isn’t going to be too much, for the firearm charges $1,000 for the cannabis, $100, and or the Xanax, $1,000.