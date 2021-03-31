LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Justin LaBoy, the co-host, and co-creator of the Respectfully Justin show on REVOLT found his name trending on Twitter Tuesday morning (March 30). The streets are claiming that the members of the Migos put the mitts on the popular social media star, causing Black Twitter to react with crazy memes and funny jokes. Migos are going through a lot right now and Headkrack​ breaks it all down on The Morning Hustle​.

Hip Hop Spot: Migos Accused Of Beating Up Justin Laboy Following Saweetie Interview was originally published on themorninghustle.com

