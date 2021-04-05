Black excellence was on full display Sunday night as history was made at the virtual Screen Actors Guild Awards. For the first time ever, four actors of color swept all four individual film awards. The late Chadwick Boseman won best male actor for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and Viola Davis took home the best female actor award for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”
Plus, plenty of ‘Bridgerton’ fans are upset after finding out breakout star Regé-Jean Page will not be back for Season 2 of the breakout series. Da Brat has all the details on The Hot Spot on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show.
SAG Awards Make History With 4 Actors of Color Taking Top Movie Honors [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com