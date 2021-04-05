SAG Awards Make History With 4 Actors of Color Taking Top Movie Honors [VIDEO]

Continue reading Verzuz But Make It Fashion: Here’s A Gallery Of SWV and Xscape’s Fashion Evolution

At the beginning of the COVID 19 pandemic, Swizz Beatz and Timberland birthed the Verzuz TV battle that has since taken over the music and entertainment industry. In a friendly competition, musical icons go toe to toe against each other to see who had the most chart-topping hits. So far we've watched Erykah Badu vs Jill Scott, Babyface vs Teddy Riley, Monica vs Brandy, and more recently Ghostface Killah vs. Raekwon. If you're a die-hard R&B fan then get ready because you're in for a treat. On Saturday, May 8th, legendary groups SWV and Xscape will go hit for hit on the Verzuz stage. The two iconic R&B sensations have produced classic R&B music that put them at the top of the charts throughout the '90s. If you were nursing a broken heart or dealing with someone else's man, chances are you've sung a few Xscape or SWV songs to help carry you through. [caption id="attachment_3327143" align="alignnone" width="594"] Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty[/caption] We know both groups had the hits, but who had the best fashion? For me, SWV really embodied the laid-back, classic R&B style. They almost always matched, and they never went for anything that was too over the top. Xscape on the other hand took more risks and eventually traded in the oversized 90's look to show more skin. This battle will be an exciting one for fans everywhere. In honor of the highly anticipated Verzuz, we're taking a look at both SWV and Xscape's fashion evolution over the years.