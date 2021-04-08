According to NBC4i, Firefighters battled a two-alarm fire at a paint factory in east Columbus where they confirm eight people have been transported with injuries and one person is unaccounted for.
The blaze started just after midnight Thursday at Yenkin-Majestic Paints along the 1900 block of Leonard Avenue. When first responders made it to the scene, they were met by employees exiting the building. Five of them were taken to local hospitals.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Large Factory Fire Causes Blast Heard Around Columbus, Injures Many was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
