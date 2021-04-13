Bob Evans is Pursuing A Liquor License in Ohio, Heres Where

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Bob Evans Restaurants appears to be ready to bring beer and wine sales to some of its Ohio restaurants.

The New Albany-based restaurant company added beer and wine to menus in Florida and other states during the past year. It now seems to be Ohio’s time.

The company has at least 14 liquor licenses pending with the state including four in Central Ohio. Those are:

1760 Hill Road North, Pickerington

3988 E. Broad St., Whitehall

3910 Lyman Dr., Hilliard

6085 Gender Road, Canal Winchester

Elsewhere around the state Bob Evans has licenses pending for restaurants at:

2100 W. 4 th St., Mansfield

St., Mansfield 503 Griswold Ave., Elyria

220 Byers Dr., Miamisburg

40 Sharts Dr., Springboro

1600 W. 1 st St., Springfield

St., Springfield 6420 Kit Lane, Maumee

6435 Centers Dr., Holland

3524 Indian Meadows Dr., Hamilton

510 Ohio Pike, Cincinnati

6318 Glenway Ave., Cincinnati

The company previously declined to discuss its plans and thus far has not yet responded to questions about its Ohio rollout aspirations.

Bob Evans has restaurants in 18 states.

Though the Bob Evans brand has never sold alcohol, chains that once were part of the company, including Cantina del Rio and Mimi’s Cafe, have.

The chain isn’t alone in stretching beyond its family dining roots. Cracker Barrel last year began offering alcohol. IHOP also has tested alcohol in the past.

Adding alcohol at Bob Evans is the newest innovation under CEO Saed Mohseni who took the reins of the business in 2015.

The historic, Ohio-founded brand was acquired by San Francisco-based private equity firm Golden Gate Capital in 2017. Though the now more than 450-restaurant company has tended to quiet since going private, Columbus Business First sat down with Mohseni in 2019 to discuss how it was balancing a renewed focus on its roots with the need to stay innovative.

For more business headlines, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.

Courtesy of nbc4i.com