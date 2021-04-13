LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

They say a woman who cuts her hair is a woman who is ready to take on the world. Looks like Chrisette Michele is about to knock everything over because the Grammy award-winning singer just shaved her hair off and it looks glorious.

Chrisette debuted a fresh face and a noticeably shorted cut on the gram. This comes a few months after she showed off an adorable pixie cut. When it comes to hair, the singer isn’t opposed to experimenting with different wigs and weaves. In the past she’s played with lengths, textures, and colors. Although she looks great in every style, this new buzz cut shows off her the beautiful structure of her face.

Chrisette joins the list of women who’ve done the big chop in recent years. Tiffany Haddish joined the short hair gang last summer and it is a complete vibe. Yvonne Orji also opted for a buzz cut last year. More and more, Black celebrities are changing the hair game by cutting their mane and starting over.

I’m left inspired to find the nearest barber shop whenever I see these gorgeous new haircuts. Unfortunately I don’t think I can pull off this kind of style. A girl can dream! What do you think? Does Chrisette Michele’s new cut make you want to join the buzz cut gang?

Chrisette Michele’s New Buzz Cut Makes Me Want To Grab My Clippers was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

