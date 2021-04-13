CLOSE
feature story
HomeFeature Story

‘He Belonged To Us!’: Family Of Daunte Wright Speaks Out; Kim Potter, Brooklyn Center Police Chief Both Resign

Daunte Wright's family publicly mourned their loss on Tuesday, the same day the officer involved in Wright's death and the Brooklyn Center police chief resigned.

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

US-POLICE-CRIME-UNREST-RACISM

Source: KEREM YUCEL / Getty

Several members of Daunte Wright‘s family spoke out on Tuesday alongside other families who gained national prominence after losing a loved one to state sanctioned violence.

“It was the worst day of my life,” Wright’s mother, Katie Wright said as she stood backed by her family.

Wright explained that she was on the phone with her son after he was stopped by Brooklyn Center police on April 11. Wright claims her son told her he was pulled over due to the air-fresheners in the rear-view mirror. As she attempted to provide her son with her insurance information, she said she heard her son exchange words with the officer leading to a scuffle. Seconds later the call ended.

The next call she received was life changing. A woman riding with Daunte told her that her son was shot and was now unresponsive.

“That was the last time I seen my son. That was the last time I heard from my son and I have no explanation,” she said through tears.

One of the most emotional moments came as Naisha Wright, Daunte’s aunt, grieved openly over her family’s loss. She said that she wanted to represent her brother Aubrey Wright, Daunte’s father, who refused to attend the press conference due to his heartbreak.

“They murdered my nephew! She killed my nephew. Every pistol, every taser, it has a safety on it,” she began.

“I watched that video like everybody else watched that video, that woman held that gun out in front of her for a long damn time,” she continued in reference to the theory that Potter mistook her taser for a gun.

“I don’t care what nobody got to say about him, he was loved! He was ours! He came from us. My brother and my sister is hurt,” she continued.

“He belonged to us!” she later said while cradling her mother who broke with emotion.

“It is unbelievable, something I could not fathom that in Minneapolis, Minnesota, a suburb 10 miles from where the Chauvin trial regarding George Floyd was taking place, that a police officer would shoot and kill another unarmed Black man,” said civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is represent the family.

Crump continued, “If ever there was a time when nobody in America should be killed by police it was during this pinnacle trial of Derek Chauvin which I believe is one of the most impactful civil rights police excessive fuse of force cases in the history of America.”

The families of George Floyd and Emmett Till were also in attendance at the news conference, along with prominent gun control advocates.

Brooklyn Center police claim that Wright was stopped over his license tags, to which Crump said was a remnant of “driving while Black.”

“We’re still in the midst of a pandemic where many people could not get the tags on their license plates renewed because the DMV, like everything in America was shut down,” said Crump.

Police were told to be sensitive for this reason Crump explained, “But I guess when you’re driving while Black, people sometimes forget memos and initiatives about,” he continued.

At the same time, Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott held a dueling press conference where he announced the resignation of Kim Potter, the officer who fired the fatal shot, and Tim Gannon the Brooklyn Center Police Chief.

“So obviously it’s been an eventful several hours for the city. We are still experiencing trauma in our community from the events that unfolded which led to the killing of Daunte Wright,” said Elliott.

“Yesterday I was able to speak to Daunte Wright’s father and express our condolences on behalf of the city.”

Elliott then went on to say that both Potter and Gannon submitted their letters of resignation on Tuesday morning after city council passed a resolution in order to “streamline the chain of command.”

“As of this morning we have received a resignation from officer Kim Potter and in addition to that we have also received a letter of resignation from the police chief,” Elliott stated.

According to Elliott, Potter submitted her resignation around 9:56 this a.m. Officer Tony Gruenig, a 19-year-veteran will serve as acting police chief.

“It’s very chaotic right now we were just informed less than an hour ago about the change in status,” Gruenig stated, when asked to explain his thoughts on the day’s events.

“We’d like some calm for the community as we try to wrap our heads around the situation,” he continued.

“People want justice, people want full accountability under the law,” Elliott said. “Daunte Wright deserves that, his family deserves that.”

It is not evident whether Potter will receive her pension and benefits since she resigned and was not terminated. Some feel both Potter and Gannon resigned because they did not want to Elliott to move forward with disciplinary action. It does not, however, absolve Potter from criminal proceedings if charges are brought forth.

According to NBC News correspondent Katy Tur, Wright’s supporters want Mayor Elliott to rescind the resignation, probably for that very reason.

SEE ALSO:

Out Of Respect For Daunte Wright And A Grieving Community, Minnesota Teams Cancel Games

What We Know About Kim Potter: Cop Who Couldn’t Determine Gun From Taser After Fatally Shooting Daunte Wright

Black Lives Matter Protests Held In Cities Nationwide

Black Lives Matter: Powerful Photos Of The World Protesting Racism

15 photos Launch gallery

Black Lives Matter: Powerful Photos Of The World Protesting Racism

Continue reading Black Lives Matter: Powerful Photos Of The World Protesting Racism

Black Lives Matter: Powerful Photos Of The World Protesting Racism

[caption id="attachment_3955069" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Drew Angerer / Getty[/caption] It's been a different kind of social distancing as protesters across the globe have united separately to demand racial and social justice as Black people continue to be killed with apparent impunity. Protesters joined again on Saturday to chant and hold signs reminding the world that Black Lives Matter as demonstrations and rallies against racism dotted countries across the map following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Memorial Day. https://twitter.com/codly2010/status/1269315836201906179?s=20 The image of now-fired Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin looking smugly at bystanders record him on video while warning he was killing Floyd has proven too much to ignore for people with any semblance of empathy. Floyd's death seems to have inspired people nation to nation to speak out against the scourge of racism that has tainted societies for centuries. The protests have shined a light on the public health issues of racism and police violence and what is increasingly their deadly combination in the face of a pandemic that's infecting and killing Black people at a faster rate than anyone else. [caption id="attachment_3955077" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Healthcare workers and others rally at Harborview Medical Center before marching to City Hall during the Doctors For Justice protest Saturday in Seattle. | Source: David Ryder / Getty[/caption] His death prompted immediate protests and violent clashes with law enforcement while others looted and burned down local establishments along with a police precinct. And while protests were still being held in cities and states, Washington, D.C., was bracing Saturday for additional groups of protesters to descend on the nation's capital and make sure the racist president can hear them loud and clear. Saturday was also the twelfth straight day of protests taking place in the U.S. [caption id="attachment_3955081" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Bari, Italy | Source: Donato Fasano / Getty[/caption] One of the ironic consequences of the protests has been how police violence appears to have been increased despite the protests being because of police violence. Much of it has been one-sided as police respond with violence first. https://twitter.com/Hamid_Taheri1/status/1269340546775912448?s=20 Protesters have been seriously injured and brutalized by police, including a 75-year-old man in Buffalo, New York, recovering from a serious head injury when officers violently shoved the unarmed elderly activist to the ground. https://twitter.com/nyclawgrrrl/status/1268726277785223168?s=20 Justin Howell suffered brain damage and a reported fractured skull after being shot in the head with bean bag rounds by a cop at a protest in Austin, Texas. Clips of the scene show cops shooting at volunteer paramedics and protesters carrying Howell’s limp body to get medical attention. [caption id="attachment_3955079" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Lisbon, Portugal. | Source: NurPhoto / Getty[/caption] The result has been heightened outrage at the treatment of Black people by law enforcement as well as society at large. It's forced white people to take good, hard looks at themselves to determine the roles they play in perpetuating or pushing back against racism. [caption id="attachment_3955067" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Maja Hitij / Getty[/caption] It's also prompted some leaders to take dramatic stances in favor and against Black Lives Matter. One mayor in Mississippi blamed Floyd for his own death while the mayor of Washington, D.C. decided she would let her actions speak words for her by having "BLACK LIVES MATTER" painted on a street leading up to the White House. https://twitter.com/selasavitout/status/1269312475427598338?s=20 Scroll down to see more powerful images of people across the world protesting racism and police violence against Black people.

‘He Belonged To Us!’: Family Of Daunte Wright Speaks Out; Kim Potter, Brooklyn Center Police Chief Both Resign  was originally published on newsone.com

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Close