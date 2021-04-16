CLOSE
Dwayne Wade Becomes Minority Owner of Utah Jazz

He retired from the NBA in 2019, an enow he is taking on a new role in the league. Dwayne Wade has just bought an ownership stake with Utah Jazz.

Just like Grant Hill, who has a stake in the Atlanta Hawks, Shaq the Sacramento Kings, and Michael Jordan who is the majority owner of the Charlotte Hornets, Wade is joining the list.

According to ESPN the former Miami Heat baller wants to be involved even though he is a minority owner. The ownership group includes team governor Ryan Smith and his wife, Ashley; investor and Accel partner Ryan Sweeney; Atlasssian co-founder Mike Cannon-Brookes; and previous owners of the Miller family.

Dwayne Wad spoke about his endeavors:

“This goes way beyond the dream I had to just play basketball in the NBA. I’ve seen Shaq do it in Sacramento. I’ve seen Grant Hill do it in Atlanta. I’ve seen Jordan do it in Charlotte. If this partnership is going to be anything like my relationship is with Ryan, there are going to be a lot of things that I’ll want to be involved in.”

Courtesy of the jasmine brand.com

