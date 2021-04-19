CLOSE
Technology
HomeTechnology

Apple Releasing New Products, Possibly by this Spring

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Its that time of the year again where one of the biggest tech companies are working on launching some new products to the public. Products such as a new updated iPad, and even a new things called AIRTAGS, which will be some sort bluetooth device, that will help to locate things such as keys, wallets, laptops or even your car.

iPhone 11/XI Phone Case

Source: Ghostek / Ghostek

Their first event is happening on Tuesday where they will show off a newer updated iPad Pro,  with a faster processor, 5G support, a Thunderbolt port so it can connect to more external monitors and a Mini LED display.

I know Airtags is definitely something, Ill be looking forward to, because I stay misplacing something, and then I have to search the whole house to find it.

Courtesy of CNN

These 10 Celebrities Are Letting Their Natural Curls On The Loose
10 photos

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Close