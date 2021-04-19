Apple Releasing New Products, Possibly by this Spring

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Its that time of the year again where one of the biggest tech companies are working on launching some new products to the public. Products such as a new updated iPad, and even a new things called AIRTAGS, which will be some sort bluetooth device, that will help to locate things such as keys, wallets, laptops or even your car.

Their first event is happening on Tuesday where they will show off a newer updated iPad Pro, with a faster processor, 5G support, a Thunderbolt port so it can connect to more external monitors and a Mini LED display.

I know Airtags is definitely something, Ill be looking forward to, because I stay misplacing something, and then I have to search the whole house to find it.

Courtesy of CNN