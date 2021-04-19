R. Kelly Moved to New York for Sex-Trafficking Charges, Trials Starts in August

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

According to reports from the jasminebrand.com R. Kelly has received a trial date. The New York trial can begin on August 9th assuming COVID will not get in the way, and if there are no other delays. It has already been delayed due to the pandemic of the coronavirus. As of now a federal judge has confirmed for approval of R. Kelly to be transferred to New York City where he will undergo trial charges.

Robert Sylvester Kelly, age 54yrs old is jailed right now in Chicago, there has been no release of a transfer date.

The singer is facing multiple charges, including five counts of racketeering and four more counts of violating the Mann Act, which is where it is illegal to transport women or girls across state lines for illegal sexual activity.

R. Kelly is Maintaining his innocence.

Courtesy of thejasminebrand.com

