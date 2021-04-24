Rest In Peace Dark Man X: How To Watch DMX’s Memorial Services

DMX’s family and friends will come together to honor his life and legacy with two scheduled events after his sudden passing.
On Saturday a Celebration of Life service will stream on DMX’s YouTube channel and is slated to begin at 4 p.m. ET. The event will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Attendance will be open to close friends and family due to pandemic restrictions.
Following the service, DMX’s family will gather for a more intimate ceremony on Sunday to pay their last respects to the Yonkers rapper.
Sunday’s service will begin at 2:30 p.m. and will air on BET.
Scheduled appearances and performances for both events have not been made available to the public, but DMX’s fans can expect his loved ones to honor him with tributes from some of his closest industry peers.
DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons, died on Friday, April 8 at the age of 50 after suffering a heart attack.
Fans and supporters held vigil in front of White Plains Hospital for almost a week in hopes that their prayers would elicit a miracle after the rapper was found unresponsive and rushed to the hospital on April 2.
DMX’s family released an official statement after the rapper’s passing, thanking his fans for their loyalty and support.
“We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50-years-old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days. Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX. We will share information about his memorial service once details are finalized.”
The livestream can be viewed below beginning at 4 p.m. ET.
Rest in peace and power DMX.
