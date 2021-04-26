National
The Price at the Gas Pump has Jumped 2 Cents in Two Weeks

If you’re getting ready to fill up your gas tank, just know you’re going to be paying a pretty penny for a gallon oppose to last year prices. According to NBC4i.com the average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline jumped 2 cents over the past two weeks, to $2.96 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday that the increase came as crude oil costs also rose.

The price at the pump is $1.03 higher than it was a year ago!

The highest average price in the nation right now is $4.04 a gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area. The lowest average is $2.49 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. There is definitely a difference in between those numbers but not that big of a gap, both numbers are fairly high when it comes to paying for gas

The average price of diesel is unchanged over the same period, at $3.13.

