Diva’s Daily Dirt: Kanye West+Balenciaga Raise $1 Million For DMX’s Family

Kanye West+Balenciaga Raise $1 Million For DMX’s Family

Kanye West, Balenciaga and fans of DMX just raised $1 Million dollars for the late rapper’s family. The Yeezy mogul reached out to Balenciaga to design a t-shirt in celebration of the legendary rapper and the shirt sold out within hours over the weekend! Priced at $200 apiece, the luxury brand has promised to give the net profits to DMX’s family.

Kanye and his team also reportedly helped design the stage where DMX’s Sunday service choir performed and where guests spoke in honor of him.

The fact that a $200 shirt sold out in hours and brought in a staggering million dollars in the middle of a pandemic is astounding! What a way to celebrate the legendary, Dark Man X.

Jay Z Gives Rare Interview With The Sunday Times

Jay Z gave a rare interview with The Sunday Times as he is promoting his PUMA partnership in which he discussed a variety of topics including racial tension in America, social media and his family and legacy.

On the impact of social media on the younger generation:

“You can’t give someone a microphone for 24 hours a day and have them not think they have to use it.”

He said, “These kids, it’s unbelievable. Imagine having a microphone and you’re asked about social justice questions at 18 years old? It’s like, ‘What? I’m meant to know the answer, and if I don’t answer the correct way, if I don’t say everything right, even if my intentions are right, and I don’t say the same right thing, it’s going to be everywhere.’”

Jay Z, who is the father of a nine-year-old and two-three-year-old children with his wife Beyoncé, also spoke on the kind of legacy he’d like to leave behind,

“I’m not beyond ego, right? Hopefully they speak of me with the names of Bob Marley and all the greats. But that’s not for me to say.”

Read the full interview here

