Tyrese Dragged on Social Media for Shaving His Girlfriend Pubic Hair!!!

It just seem like these days nothing can be left to imagination. Why is it that people feel the need to post every single thing they do?

Like Tyrese, who is always on social with some type of drama, from his custody battle for his daughter to his divorce, now you can catch him shaving his girlfriends pubic hairs! Just disgusting if you ask me, you do not have to share everything that you do with her, and I wish I never got that dm because now the sound is stuck in my head.

Do me a favor and don’t be like Tyrese! Keep your private life PRIVATE, literally!

Whats the craziest thing you’ve done on social media?

Courtesy of complex.com