Celebrity Gossip
HomeCelebrity Gossip

Tyrese Dragged on Social Media for Shaving His Girlfriend Pubic Hair!!!

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Power 107.5
CLOSE

It just seem like these days nothing can be left to imagination. Why is it that people feel the need to post every single thing they do?

Like Tyrese, who is always on social with some type of drama, from his custody battle for his daughter to his divorce, now you can catch him shaving his girlfriends pubic hairs! Just disgusting if you ask me, you do not have to share everything that you do with her, and I wish I never got that dm because now the sound is stuck in my head.

Do me a favor and don’t be like Tyrese! Keep your private life PRIVATE, literally!

Rev Run And Tyrese Gibson Sign Copies Of Their Book 'Manology: Secrets of a Man's Mind Revealed'

Source: J. Countess / Getty

Whats the craziest thing you’ve done on social  media?

Courtesy of complex.com

Mock Meat Beef Kicks Off Again Between Lupe Fiasco & Kendrick Lamar, TDE’s Punch Responds
20 photos

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Close