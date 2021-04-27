NFL to Use Clubhouse App for Pre-Draft Analysis and More

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

It seems the NFL is hopping on the Clubhouse wave according to thesource.com.

Draft Week is almost here and the NFL will have a number of ways you can keep in touch with whats happening throughout the week. they have formed a partnership with the clubhouse app, a number of audio rooms will be held to cover pre draft analysis, mock drafts, a conversation with University of Alabama alumni, and so much more.

For ClubHouse this is their very first major partnership with a major sports league. The app has seen a huge increase in growth since May 2020, now worth and estimated $4 billion dollars.

Both the NFL and ClubHouse are assuming a lot of fans will gravitate towards the app to keep up with that going on!

Will you be tuning into the NFL draft week events?