NFL to Use Clubhouse App for Pre-Draft Analysis and More

It seems the NFL is hopping on the Clubhouse wave according to thesource.com.
Draft Week is almost here and the NFL will have a number of ways you can keep in touch with whats happening throughout the week. they have formed a partnership with the clubhouse app, a number of audio rooms will be held to cover pre draft analysis, mock drafts, a conversation with University of Alabama alumni, and so much more.
For ClubHouse this is their very first major partnership with a major sports league. The app has seen a huge increase in growth since May 2020, now worth and estimated $4 billion dollars.
Both the NFL and ClubHouse are assuming a lot of fans will gravitate towards the app to keep up with that going on!
Will you be tuning into the NFL draft week events?