Mike Tyson to Fight Lennox Lewis in September!

Well it looks like we now have another major boxing event on our hands, alongside the Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul match coming in June.

Now Mike Tyson has told TMZ Sports that he is set to fight Lennox Lewis in September. The two ahem fought before in 2002 when Lewis won by knocking Mike out in the eighth round. So to see the two heavyweights go at it again will definitely be a match worth watching.

There has been no word of confirmation from Lewis he did however said he’d be willing to fight Tyson again if the public wanted it to happen.

Who do you have winning this second fight, Tyson or Lewis?