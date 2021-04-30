LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

According to NBC4i, The funeral for Ma’Khia Bryant, the 16-year-old who was fatally shot by a Columbus police officer 10 days ago, began at noon Friday. NBC4 is streaming the service with the permission of family. You can watch it live in the player above.

Bryant’s death led to nights of protests, and her family has called for a federal investigation into it and into the foster system.

Bryant’s death came a few months after the deaths of Casey Goodson Jr. and Andre’ Hill, who were also killed by law enforcement in city limits.

Their deaths led to protests, too.

For the full NBC4 story click here

RELATED STORY: A World Where George Floyd And Ma’Khia Bryant Would Still Be Here Is A World Without Police

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest:

Rest in Power: Ma’Khia Bryant Laid to Rest [VIDEO] was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On Power 107.5: