Twitter Reacts to NLE Choppa Brawl!

Fans are reacting to a fight involving two fans of the rapper NLE Choppa, and his crew.

According to thejasminebrand.com there isa video circulating around social media that shows rapper NLE Choppa and his crew get into a brawl with two fans. Choppa said fans rolled up on electric bikes, and asked the rapper for pictures, when he said NO, he was called the b word and thats when things went left.

Instagram user @poojabawa shared the footage on social media, causing fans to share their thoughts on Twitter.

