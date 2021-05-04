Derek Chauvin Juror Defends Attending March On Washington After Conservatives Argue Grounds For An Appeal

A Black juror who voted to convict George Floyd’s murderer, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, has come out to defend his decision to attend a social justice demonstration last August.
Brandon Mitchell, also known as juror #52, is now under fire after an image circulated showing Mitchell attending the 57th anniversary of the March on Washington. The event was organized by Al Sharpton’s organization National Action Network and the NAACP, and welcomed thousands to the Lincoln Memorial to remember Martin Luther King’s vision for America in his “I Have A Dream” speech, as well as a reinvigorated call for justice around the Black Lives Matter movement. The story was first reported by the International Business Times.
“I’d never been to [Washington] D.C.,” Mitchell told the Associated Press on Monday. “The opportunity to go to D.C., the opportunity to be around thousands and thousands of Black people; I just thought it was a good opportunity to be a part of something.”
In the photo posted to Facebook on Aug. 31, Mitchell is seen wearing a shirt which reads “Get Your Knee Off Our Necks,” which could be a direct reference to Floyd’s murder after Chauvin used his knee to restrain him while handcuffed for almost nine minutes. However the phrase could also be attributed to the storied history of the Black experience in America, lengthened by ongoing systemic racism and oppression.
Prior to serving on the jury, Mitchell reportedly answered “no” to two questions in the juror questionnaire sent before jury selection which asked about participation in demonstrations.
Those who are seeking to delegitimize the brevity of the Chauvin verdict argue that Mitchell’s attendance prior to participating as a juror could be grounds for an appeal.
The argument likens back to Judge Peter Cahill’s claim around Rep. Maxine Waters encouraging protesters in Minnesota days before the guilty verdict was handed in.
Legal experts say that Chauvin’s defense team could use Mitchell’s attendance and Waters’ statements to demonstrators, to file an appeal against his conviction.
Last week Mitchell spoke to “Good Morning America” about the emotional toll the trial took on his mental psyche.
“Coming in each and every day and having to watch somebody die is stressful enough by itself,” he said. “So anything outside of that was secondary because as a human, it’s natural to feel some kind of way as you’re watching somebody in agony.”
SEE ALSO:
Derek Chauvin Juror On Mental Toll Of Murder Trial: We Had To ‘Watch A Black Man Die’ Every Day
After The Derek Chauvin Verdict, We Can Push Local Governments To Change Policing
Justice For George Floyd: A Complete Timeline Of Derek Chauvin's Murder Trial
Justice For George Floyd: A Complete Timeline Of Derek Chauvin's Murder Trial
1. April 211 of 68
2. April 202 of 68
3. April 193 of 68
4. April 18Source:Getty 4 of 68
5. April 17Source:Getty 5 of 68
6. April 16Source:Getty 6 of 68
7. April 15Source:Getty 7 of 68
8. April 148 of 68
9. April 139 of 68
10. April 1310 of 68
11. April 1311 of 68
12. April 1312 of 68
13. April 1213 of 68
14. April 1214 of 68
15. April 1215 of 68
16. April 1216 of 68
17. April 917 of 68
18. April 918 of 68
19. April 919 of 68
20. April 920 of 68
21. April 821 of 68
22. April 822 of 68
23. April 823 of 68
24. April 824 of 68
25. April 725 of 68
26. April 626 of 68
27. April 527 of 68
28. April 528 of 68
29. April 129 of 68
30. April 130 of 68
31. April 131 of 68
32. April 132 of 68
33. March 3133 of 68
34. March 3134 of 68
35. March 3035 of 68
36. March 3036 of 68
37. March 3037 of 68
38. March 3038 of 68
39. March 2939 of 68
40. March 2940 of 68
41. March 2941 of 68
42. March 2942 of 68
43. March 28Source:Getty 43 of 68
44. March 28Source:Getty 44 of 68
45. March 28Source:Getty 45 of 68
46. March 28Source:Getty 46 of 68
47. March 25Source:Getty 47 of 68
48. March 22 - all jurors selected48 of 68
49. March 1949 of 68
50. March 1750 of 68
51. March 1551 of 68
52. March 1152 of 68
53. March 8Source:Getty 53 of 68
54. March 8Source:Getty 54 of 68
55. March 8Source:Getty 55 of 68
56. March 8Source:Getty 56 of 68
57. March 7Source:Getty 57 of 68
58. March 7Source:Getty 58 of 68
59. March 7Source:Getty 59 of 68
60. March 7Source:Getty 60 of 68
61. March 7Source:Getty 61 of 68
62. March 7Source:Getty 62 of 68
63. March 7Source:Getty 63 of 68
64. March 6Source:Getty 64 of 68
65. March 6Source:Getty 65 of 68
66. March 6Source:Getty 66 of 68
67. March 6Source:Getty 67 of 68
68. March 3Source:Getty 68 of 68
Derek Chauvin Juror Defends Attending March On Washington After Conservatives Argue Grounds For An Appeal was originally published on newsone.com