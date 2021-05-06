Pfizer Close to Children Vaccination

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

As more Americans continue to get vaccinated for the COVID virus, the world generally becomes a better place, and lives are saved. According to CNN the Pfizer company is closer to developing vaccine for children, those who are under 15 yrs old. Dr. Anthony Fauci said he hopes that children and teens won’t hesitate when the vaccine is approved for them to take. A government official expects the company to he a vaccine in children and teens 12-15 years old by early next week. Administration of the vaccine can almost start immediately, said Fauci.

“You have the capability of protecting yourself as a young person, 12 to 15, but also knowing that you’re not going to pass it on to someone else,” Fauci told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer on Tuesday.

“You even want to call upon the young people to say, ‘I want to protect myself, but I want to be part of the solution, not part of the problem.'”

Will you be getting your children vaccinated?