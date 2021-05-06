Trey Songz hit with Battery Lawsuit!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Well it looks like Trey Songz will be going back to court this time for a battery lawsuit, for the assault an battery of a bartender back in 2019. Having being served with official court documents in the form of a lawsuit regarding the assault that took place at the Hollywood Palladium.

The man claims that during his shift around midnight at the famed concert venue on May 9, 2019, Trey was there for a Cardi B concert and then jumped over the bar. Actions like that are against Hollywoods Palladiums policy.

@TMZ_TV reports, the bartender raised hand to Trey Songz to let him know he cannot sit at the bar lightly touching his shoulder, and then things turned physical.

The bartender says that’s when Trey allegedly turned around and punched him in the head—and turned back around to watch Cardi’s show as if nothing happened.

Like I understand he is Trigga, but you can’t go around punching people in the face, this definitely smells like some moneys going to be spent.