Michaela Coel Gives Us A High Dose Of Fashion And Vulnerability in Variety’ Power Of A Woman Issue

Michaela Coel showed off that stunning face of her’s in Variety’s Power of a Woman Issue. The actress exemplified the power of a women in her HBO series, I May Destroy You. The show, which she created, wrote, co-directed and stars in, explores the life of a quirky millennial writer who attempts to pick of the pieces of her life after being drugged and raped one night in a night club.

During her interview, Coel explains how she’s been able to make her character extremely relatable to the point where fans connect to her personally. “Even though it’s fictional, there’s something very transparent about the show,” Coel tells Variety. “I know a lot of people will say, ‘You think you know me, but you have no idea.’ And I feel like, ‘No. You probably do have a pretty good idea.’”

Coel’s transparency and vulnerability is why she was named the most influential Black woman in the UK. Through her work, she’s sparked needed conversations around sexual assault, mental health, and the importance of having solid relationships in your life. Although she was snubbed by the Golden Globes, her work is being recognized by other outlets who found value in the creative energy she put into I May Destroy You.

The Variety interview was insightful, and trust me when I say the fashion was just as good. The actress was styled by creative director, Nana Kwasi Wiafe. In an Instagram post, he detailed his inspiration behind her look. “I came into the fashion industry to change things not knowing exactly how to do that, however it was going to happen I had no idea, all I knew is I wanted to change the narrative and the way our stories are told and now here I am doing just that! Changing the narrative, the narrative of us men always pushing our women to the back and pushing our Queens to the kitchen, yet these women always fight for us, these women always have our back. Black women we are eternally grateful to you.

We don’t say this enough but we appreciate you,” Waife said.

“With the theme of this issue being the power of women, I was inspired by two of the most powerful Queens. Nana Yaa Asantewaa, Queen of Ejisu and Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II, mother of Asantehene, who’s bravery and courage am reminded of by Michaela Coel, the same bravery it took to write & direct “I May Destroy You“ I believe and highlighting the rot in our society so we can do better as a people. Here’s to us changing the narrative and telling our own stories in our own way

dedicated to our mothers, sisters & daughters,” he continued.

To read more about Michaela and the other talent in the Power of Women issue, visit Variety.com

