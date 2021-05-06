Learn From The Best: Celebrity MUA Olivia Song Is Sharing Her Techniques On A 6-City Masterclass Tour

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

One glance at celebrity MUA Olivia Song’s social media and you’ll see the beat faces of Yung Miami, Mulatto, Alexis Sky, Erica Banks or Kash Doll. Basically, she does all the girls.

The makeup guru, who has over 11 years painting faces, is embarking on a six-city Master Class tour and bringing her famous friends along for the ride. When Song isn’t promoting her own retail brand, Supernatural Cosmetics, she’s balancing motherhood and her personal life.

HelloBeautiful: Why is right now the perfect time to embark on a six-city Master Class?

Olivia Song: For me, it’s the beginning of the year and a lot of changes have been taking place in my career. I can’t quite keep up with the demand of one-on-one classes so I’ve decided to do a Masterclass in six major cities so that all of the makeup artists that have been waiting to learn from me finally can!

HB: How do you balance motherhood, career and personal life?

OS: It is very hard but I set boundaries and make A LOT of to-do lists. I stick to a strict schedule for work so that I can be home at a decent time for my son. I must admit, I don’t really have a personal life. I’m really just balancing motherhood and my career.

HB: What’s the true joy in doing your client’s makeup?

OS: The true joy in doing my client’s makeup is watching their face light up when they take a look at the final product. You can just see their confidence going off the meter! I love making clients feel that way.

HB: It may sound superficial, but how does having your makeup done change your whole vibe?

OS: Makeup is a form of self-expression so it’s just like putting on an outfit that you love and that represents you. When my makeup is just how I like it, I feel like a savage. It just makes me feel confident like I’m presenting the best version of myself to the world.

HB: Whose celebrity skin (of your clients) do you wish you had?

OS: Sierra Gates has amazing skin but a lot of people say I do also.

HB: What products do you recommend for women caring for their skin under their makeup?

OS: An esthetician might call me crazy, but I swear by witch hazel. I also use Cetaphil Gentle Cleanser. I’m very against any rough exfoliators. My routine is very minimal, but it works for me.

HB: What 5 beauty products should every woman have in her makeup kit?

OS: Bang by Benefit Mascara, Milani “Soft Rose” lip gloss, “Cork” lip liner by MAC, Fenty highlighter duo, and Supernatural Cosmetics Mink Lashes.

Keep up with Olivia Song on social media @OliviaSong.

