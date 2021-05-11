BREAKING: City of Philadelphia To Fully Reopen On June 11

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The information below is as cited by 6abc:

Mayor Jim Kenney announced Tuesday afternoon that the City of Philadelphia will drop its “safer at home” restrictions put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic on June 11.

However, a mask mandate will continue.

Meanwhile, more restrictions will be eased beginning May 21:

Capacity

-Increase in most settings to 50% capacity, with minimum three feet of distance instead of six feet in settings with fixed seating. Masks will still be still required indoors.

Offices

-No density limits. So, if employers want, people can start coming back to offices to work. Masks required unless in room alone

Retail stores, museums, libraries

-No density limits.

Theaters and other gatherings with fixed seating, indoors & outdoors

-Max 50% occupancy, minimum 3 ft distance between persons of different groups

Restaurants indoors

-Still 50% capacity, or 75% capacity if meet enhanced ventilation standards

-Minimum of three feet chairback to chairback, which will allow more customers

-End requirement that food must be served with alcohol

Catered events outdoors

No maximum number of persons

Catered events indoors

Still up to 25% occupancy, cap of 150 persons

