BREAKING: City of Philadelphia To Fully Reopen On June 11

The information below is as cited by 6abc:
Mayor Jim Kenney announced Tuesday afternoon that the City of Philadelphia will drop its “safer at home” restrictions put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic on June 11.
However, a mask mandate will continue.
Meanwhile, more restrictions will be eased beginning May 21:
Capacity
-Increase in most settings to 50% capacity, with minimum three feet of distance instead of six feet in settings with fixed seating. Masks will still be still required indoors.
Offices
-No density limits. So, if employers want, people can start coming back to offices to work. Masks required unless in room alone
Retail stores, museums, libraries
-No density limits.
Theaters and other gatherings with fixed seating, indoors & outdoors
-Max 50% occupancy, minimum 3 ft distance between persons of different groups
Restaurants indoors
-Still 50% capacity, or 75% capacity if meet enhanced ventilation standards
-Minimum of three feet chairback to chairback, which will allow more customers
-End requirement that food must be served with alcohol
Catered events outdoors
No maximum number of persons
Catered events indoors
Still up to 25% occupancy, cap of 150 persons
