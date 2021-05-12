RHOA Falynn Guobadia Speaks on Following Her Ex Husband, Simon and Ex Friend Porsha Engagement

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

So heres the quick tea that is overflowing. RHOA the show that goes into the live son rich housewives, some single, a lot maybe all divorced and looking for love again has continued break headlines.

This time Housewife Porsha Williams has done another cast member wrong. After befriending Falynn Guobadia and at the time Falynns husband Simon, now Porsha has confirmed she is in fact engaged to Simon soon after the couple, Falynn and Simon announced their divorce.

If you have to talk about a keeping your grass cut to watch out for snakes this would’ve been a great opportunity for Falynn to cut her grass. Anyway after all the chaos broke out from Simon and Porsche announcing their engagement after only being together for a month. Finally Falynn has spoken out to address this issue publicly.

According to thejasminebrand.com her statement goes like this “I want to thank everyone for reaching out to me and offering their love and support. At this time, I am focusing on finalizing my divorce and healing. Sending positivity to all of you.”

What are your thoughts on her statement? The couple were married for 2 years with 5 years of friendship, but whose to say they were really in love.