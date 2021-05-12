LOCAL NEWS: Ohio to End Mask Mandate and Other Orders on June 2

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

There could finally be a light at the end of this tunnel that is known as the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine recently mentioned in a statewide address on May 12 that the COVID-19-related health orders in the state are coming to an end.

The official date of its end is June 2, which is exactly three weeks from the day of the address.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

The remaining health order includes masks in public, social distancing and limits on large gatherings. Orders for nursing homes and assisted living facilities will still be in effect. “It’s time to end the health orders. It’s been a year. You’ve followed the protocols. You’ve done what we’ve asked. You’ve bravely fought this virus,” DeWine said.

Look for additional time to be given for Ohioans to “get the COVID-19 vaccine.”

Results from the Cleveland Clinic, as mentioned by Gov. DeWine, shows that close to 100 percent of those who were hospitalized for COVID-19 were not vaccinated. The study took place between the beginning of January this year and ran through the middle of April.

“While we have this great weapon, the danger of remaining unvaccinated is crystal clear. The virus is still here. Our cases are down, but that’s only because 42 percent of our entire population has now been vaccinated and can no longer get it and can no longer spread it.”

Here is Gov. DeWine’s recent address below:

What are your thoughts on the health orders in Ohio ending soon?

