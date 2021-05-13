DeWine Offers Full Ride Scholarships, and $1 Million for Fully Vaccinated Ohioans

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

So whats one way to get Ohioans to get vaccinated, well just offer them some money or their children full ride scholarships.

According to NBC4i.com vaccinated kids and adults will have separate lotteries offering them high-dollar incentives to get the COVID-19 shot.

Five adults will win $1 million each over several weeks, while vaccinated kids aged 12 to 17 have the chance at five, four-year scholarships with all-expenses paid to an Ohio university.

Governor Mike DeWine announced on Wednesday that a lottery portal for the scholarships will open on May 18 for young people who have been vaccinated. On May 26 they will announce the first winner of the draw. This will go on for five weeks each Wednesday until the scholarships are distributed.

“The winner will receive a full four-year scholarship to any one of our state universities,” DeWine promised. “This will include tuition, room and board and books. We will do this every Wednesday for five straight Wednesdays, each time randomly selecting one student to receive the full four-years scholarship.”

The question now is are you getting Vaccinated?

Keep in mind the mask mandate order is set to be lifted June 2nd. Finally life is on track to getting back to normal, at least for Ohio, there will be mask mandate every where else.