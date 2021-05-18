Rihanna Preps Musical Return Following Reports Of Secret Video Shoot In LA

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

That Rihanna reign just won’t let up, especially because her diehard fans refuse to allow the industry’s baddest gal any kind of musical break. After five years of hounding the Roc Nation signee for a proper follow-up to her critically-acclaimed 2016 album Anti, The Navy finally may have worn their queen down following new reports that Rihanna has a music video coming very soon.

The Sun reports exclusively that Rih is working alongside British director Raja Virdi on the upcoming visuals, with a source stating, “Rihanna has been secretly working on new music for a long time and her ninth album has finally come together,” also adding, “She has kept fans waiting for a long time — and the pandemic slowed things up even more.”

Although being “tightly under wraps,” as expected, Rihanna’s rumored music video is expected to start filming in July. Virdi linked with the Loud singer/actress for this project following their work together on a project last year alongside Westminster University fashion students.

As our girl Lore’l put it while reporting on the matter during The Lo’ Down, you’d be forgiven if you considered this to be a bit of an embellishment. We’ve gotten this message many, many times over the past five years when it comes to Rih-Rih and new music, but there’s something about the circumstances this time around that makes us think she might be serious about dropping some heat. As the global pandemic definitely shut a lot of things down last year, she also gets a definite pass for holding off in terms of dropping new music. We’re ready when you are, Ms. Fenty!

which also addresses Olivia Dope's sexual assault allegations against Joe Budden:

